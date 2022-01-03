The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare and Kings counties,invites the community to the grand opening of The Campus at The Source LGBT+ Center. The Campus is located at 109 NW 2nd Ave., Visalia.
The grand opening of The Source's Campus is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Organizers will unveil the new grounds, buildings and staff to the community. Visitors will tour the facilities during the open house, visit with staff and get information on programs and the future of The Source's operations.
There will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting presented by the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, as well as the raising of the Rainbow Pride flag. And of course, there will be words from The Source's directors and partners as well.
"Most importantly, this grand opening is symbolic of how far The Source has come. From a basement office underneath Montgomery Square to a two-building campus, The Source has grown so much thanks to your grassroots support," organizers said in a press release.
Light snacks and refreshments will also be available.
The Source LGBT+ Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
