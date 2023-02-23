The organizers of a contest to find the ugliest dog in the UK believe their winner could be the worst looking canine in the entire world.
Peggy, a four year old cross breed, was named the ugliest dog in Britain when she won a contest organised by photo company ParrotPrint.com, according to a release from the company.
Her prize was a pamper session at a luxury doggie spa but she has become something of a media personality in the UK, appearing on several TV chat shows since winning the competition.
Despite the dubious honor, owner Holly Middleton, from Yorkshire, said her pet is gorgeous inside and out.
Peggy, believed to be a pug / Chinese crested mix, was an unwanted pup. The runt of the litter, she was unadopted for six long months before owner Holly finally took her home.
She won the contest after being selected from hundreds of entries from dogs from all over England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
But international entries to the contest, including Pippo from Italy were not considered as the rules stated the dogs had to be UK residents.
Now though the organizers at ParrotPrint.com say they are considering launching a new contest to find the world’s ugliest dog and are inviting entries from dogs from all four corners of the earth.
A spokesman for the company said they were only interested in receiving photos of downright ugly dogs and warned that pretty pets need not apply.
He said, “Our contest to find the UK’s ugliest dog has been a huge success and found a genuine star in Peggy. “Since winning our title she has become famous in Britain, appearing on some of the country’s highest rated TV chat shows and rubbing shoulders with some big name celebrities. She’s certainly unique, with a face only a mother could love. Luckily her mum Holly does love her to bits.”
He said the main problem they had with the UK contest was receiving images of good looking dogs.
“I cannot state seriously enough that we don’t want to see pictures of good looking, cute dogs," the spokeman said. "But if you honestly believe that your pet could be the ugliest in your nation then please do send us a photo so we can judge for ourselves. We want to see pictures of dogs so ugly they make your eyes hurt when you look at them."
To enter the contest please send a photo of your dog along with her name, age and breed to uglydog@parrotprint.com and don’t forget to mention where you live.