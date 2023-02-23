The organizers of a contest to find the ugliest dog in the UK believe their winner could be the worst looking canine in the entire world.

Peggy, a four year old cross breed, was named the ugliest dog in Britain when she won a contest organised by photo company ParrotPrint.com, according to a release from the company. 

Her prize was a pamper session at a luxury doggie spa but she has become something of a media personality in the UK, appearing on several TV chat shows since winning the competition.

