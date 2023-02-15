Valentine's Day has come and passed. Men, this was not a day for you to slack. A show of affection through flowers, candy and dinner out are terrific ways to celebrate. But here’s what you need to know.
Women have their own favorite scent. It may take a while and trial and error for a young woman to discover hers. As a teenager in the '70s, we bought whatever was in style and inexpensive. Growing up I tried Tigeress (too aggressive), Baby Soft (too cloying), Charlie (too unisex) and patchouli (too hippyish). I finally settled on Beloved by Prince Matchabelli.
Boys started using cologne as well. When I was 15, I sat behind a boy who wore Jade East every day. I could barely concentrate in class. But the scent that really affects me is Brut. I wish it would make a comeback because I still have a strong reaction when I smell it.
I remember going to church at Christmas and being overwhelmed by Avon. Evening in Paris with its distinctive cobalt blue bottle was on dressing tables. Popular for 35 years, it was discontinued in the ‘60s and made a comeback in the '90s.
It wasn’t until I was more mature that I discovered the perfume I use now. Mitsouko by Guerlain is subtle, unlike its popular sister scent, Shalimar. While Shalimar dominates a room and trails behind the wearer. Mitsouko is a whisper and requires getting closer. It’s also harder to find.
There’s a legend behind the perfume. Blond Bombshell actress Jean Harlow used it so much that the studio stocked up. Rumor has it that when she married Paul Bern, a studio executive, she left him after two months. Some say that he was found in a bathtub filled with Mitsouko.
Other historical legends: Cleopatra had her own factory near the Dead Sea. She created a scent rumored to have seduced Caesar and Marc Anthony. Queen Isabella of Spain only took two baths in her lifetime. Perfume was used to cover the BO.
I recently discovered The Book of Lost Fragrances by M.J. Rose. It’s a fascinating thriller with interesting info on the creation of perfumes and a great story that involves the Dali Lama.
What are the most expensive perfumes today? Each bottle of Joy contains 10,600 jasmine flowers and 28 dozen roses. It costs $1,800. Guerlain will concoct an original scent for $55,000. But the one that tops them all is Shumukh from Dubai. It costs $1.29 million. It’s pricey because the bottle is decorated with 3,500 diamonds and there is only one bottle in the world. So, this is my advice to men: do a little sleuthing and find out her signature scent. Ask what she’s wearing.
Sneak a peek at her dresser. Buy cologne, not perfume. Preferably the spray kind. She will reward you accordingly.