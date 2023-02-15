Sunny head shot (1).jpg

Sunny Frazier

Valentine's Day has come and passed. Men, this was not a day for you to slack. A show of affection through flowers, candy and dinner out are terrific ways to celebrate. But here’s what you need to know.

Women have their own favorite scent. It may take a while and trial and error for a young woman to discover hers. As a teenager in the '70s, we bought whatever was in style and inexpensive. Growing up I tried Tigeress (too aggressive), Baby Soft (too cloying), Charlie (too unisex) and patchouli (too hippyish). I finally settled on Beloved by Prince Matchabelli.

Boys started using cologne as well. When I was 15, I sat behind a boy who wore Jade East every day. I could barely concentrate in class. But the scent that really affects me is Brut. I wish it would make a comeback because I still have a strong reaction when I smell it.

