It just wouldn’t be Halloween without a scary story, right? Late October is filled with tales of headless horsemen and vanishing hitchhikers.

But here’s a twist: This story actually happened. It scared the dickens out of an entire generation and even led to the founding of a religious movement.

In their first years, the Fox sisters were typical teenagers of their time. Just three girls living in Upstate New York, going to school, doing chores and leading a quiet life.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

