You’ve heard about gullible suckers buying the Brooklyn Bridge and smooth talkers selling swampland in Florida.

But in the 1920s and ’30s, one scam artist was so brazen he actually sold Paris’ beloved Eiffel Tower — not once, but twice. He stole money from a notorious gangster and made lawmen snatch out their hair in frustration.

That’s the remarkable legacy of “Count” Victor Lustig, the con man’s con man.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

