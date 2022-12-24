Since the 18th century, one of the sweetest of Christmas traditions is the stolen kiss under the mistletoe.  An ancient Celtic ceremony based on a mistletoe elixir meant to cure infertility seems the likely origin of mistletoe’s connection with love and romance   Setting aside, however, the holiday entwined tradition, there are many reasons to appreciate this berry-producing parasite we call mistletoe.  But, beware…there are also many reasons to carefully manage this mischievous plant.

Basically, all mistletoes grow as parasitic branching structures in the crowns of trees or shrubs.  There are approximately 1300 mistletoe specifies worldwide.  The UC IPM website (University of California Integrated Pest Management program) advises us that healthy trees can tolerate mistletoe on a few branches.  However, “if infestation is severe, trees can weaken, have stunted growth or dead branches, or die completely.”

In California, mistletoes are identified as either broadleaf or dwarf. Although closely related, there are differences in their life cycles and in the damage they cause their hosts.  All mistletoes belong to the sandalwood family Santalaceae.  The broadleaf mistletoes are Phoradendron (which in Greek means “thief of the tree”) and Viscum; dwarf mistletoes belong to the Arceuthobiumspecies.  Identification of mistletoe type is necessary to control damage and manage treatment.  Broadleaf mistletoes can infest a wide range of hardwood trees:  Alder, Flowering Pear, Ash, Birch, Box Elder, Cottonwood, Locust, Silver Maple, Walnut and Zelkova.  Conifers are less often infested by broadleaf mistletoes, but they are more susceptible to attack by dwarf mistletoes. 

