Before there was Jimmy Hoffa, before there was even Amelia Earhart, another VIP vanished without a trace. He was a household name to your grandparents, and his disappearance remains New York City’s oldest unsolved Missing Persons case.

On the surface, Judge Joseph Crater looked like a regular guy. A biographer described him as four personalities rolled into one: “A jurist, a professor, a Tammany Hall stalwart, and a family man.” He could have added a fifth: A party boy known as “Good Time Joe” who secretly had a thing for booze (during Prohibition, no less) and showgirls.

New York Gov. Franklin Roosevelt appointed Crater to the state Supreme Court in April 1930. He was 41, married, and, apart from being an unusually spiffy dresser, personified a dignified judge.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

