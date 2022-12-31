The Meat and Potatoes of Life: Saved by the bolognese
Buy Now

Lisa Smith Molinari

Waiting for the McQuaid’s Market cashier to check the price of an item, I watched as the familiar faces of local postal workers, construction workers and landscapers came in to grab something for lunch. In the adjoining check out aisle, they chatted casually with the other cashier.

“Hey, [Jack, Betty, Dave] how’ve you been?” the young cashier said.

“Not bad, how ’bout yourself?” the customers replied.

www.themeatandpotatoesoflife.com

Recommended for you