Cecil G. Demme, who was working with his father in a furniture store and funeral parlor in Emerson, Nebraska, received a letter from a friend that informed him "Hanford was in need of a funeral parlor.”
Cecil came to Hanford with his wife in 1924 and, along with parishioners from the Hanford Presbyterian Church, formed the People's Undertaking Parlor Corporation for the purpose of selling stock to raise money to build a funeral parlor. The corporation had plans drawn up and for a funeral parlor, apartment and garage on Mr. Demme's land on North Douty and 8th streets in Hanford, the building was completed on June 8, 1925.
The ownership of People’s Funeral Chapel changed hands several times over the years. A transfer of ownership in 1950 prompted a remodel of the funeral home, as well as the name change from People's Undertaking Parlor to People's Funeral Chapel. One of the more noticeable changes made was the addition of decorative cement block walls on the south and west sides. This addition gave the building its iconic modernistic appearance.
In 1980, the Miller Brothers, David L. and Paul and their partner, Mr. Donald Evans purchased People’s Funeral Home and on Feb. 28, 1996, an affiliate of Service Corporation International acquired the People's Funeral Chapels, along with the other chapels owned by the Miller Brothers.
Today, the People's Funeral Chapel is proud to be members of the Dignity Memorial network of funeral, cremation and cemetery service providers serving the community with compassion, dignity and respect.
