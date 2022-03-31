This year will mark California’s 94th annual State FFA Leadership Conference.
This year it will be held in Sacramento March 26- 29 in the Golden 1 Center. FFA Chapters from all over California will meet in Sacramento where there will be leadership workshops, special guest speakers, go on educational tours, have the chance to engage with agriculture industries and colleges in the career expo and attend the exciting sessions put on by our state officers!
Hanford FFA will be taking 30 of our own members to attend this exciting event! Not only does Hanford FFA get to attend but we also have many state finalists; who will be competing at Sacramento for the chance to take home a State Championship in their respective competition.
Most recently, Mia Gillum competed in the Job Interview Competition this past Thursday! On Sunday, March 27, Lainey Combes was announced for State Scholarship Recipients. Later in the day, Proficiency Winners were announced and the members competing in this event are, Brennan Elszy, Emily Carpenter, John Bray and Devin Collins as well as Kody Kevorkian.
On Monday, March 28, all state finalists in Agriscience Research were announced on stage. These Hanford FFA state finalists are, Erlyne Pimentel, Joel Rios, Baylee Dutra, Jackson Zoldak, Mikayla Cortez, Brennan Elszy, John Bray, Kevin Martin Sigla and Emma Silveria!
We wish all of those competing the best of luck. Hanford FFA will be rooting for you from back home! All Hanford FFA members attending this conference, we wish you a fun and safe trip!