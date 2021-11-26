During the past weeks, Hanford FFA has had many competition successes. Cotton Judging, Spanish Creed and Agriscience have reached big achievements this year!
This year's Cotton Judging A and B teams both competed on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 for State Finals. The A team consisted of Kole Brasil, Jenna Bracy, Josh Borba and Rory Valov. Kole placed first high individual, Jenna second high individual and Josh third high individual. Their team also won first place overall and are now Cotton Judging State Champions!
The B team consisted of Alisyn Adney-Pacheco, Madison King-Harp, Adisyn Bush and Micah Bradley. Alisyn placed third high individual and Madison placed fifth high individual. Their team also won first place overall for their division!
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, the Spanish Creed contest took place. The Spanish Creed is for those members who know how to speak Spanish. They recite the Creed written by E.M Tiffany in Spanish as well as answering questions in Spanish. This year Hanford FFA had members who participated in it and earned awards. In the Gold Division, Erlyne Pimentel placed third. In the Blue Division Jonathan Vega placed third and Fernando Vega placed second.
Our National Finalists for Agriscience were announced for their final placings at the 94th National Convention. Brennan Elzy, Nick Mello and Mikayla Cortez — your columnist — were announced on stage on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Nick Mello was a finalist in Plant Systems. I am pleased to announce that I placed third in Food Products and Processing. Finally, Brennan Elzy won first place in Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems.
Hanford FFA is proud of all our members who competed! As well as for all the hard work the members put into their respective competitions — their involvement and dedication is appreciated and we can’t wait to see what else they accomplish!
