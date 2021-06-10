As the school year comes to a close, the outgoing Hanford FFA officers give gratitude and say goodbye.
As a senior that has been in this organization for the past four years, I am honored to have been able to serve Hanford FFA not only as a member but as a chapter officer. Being able to collaborate with my fellow officers in order to lead the chapter is something I will never forget. I want to thank each and every one of the ag teachers for helping me at some point along the way. Especially Mrs. Gonzalez for helping me become the person I am today, along with Ms. Clisso for helping me with my beef project throughout the years. I want to remind every member to not take for granted these opportunities that are presented because they can and will help you in the years to come. I am thankful to have been a part of this organization and will miss being able to wear my jacket. Thank you, Hanford FFA.
Sincerely,
Your 2020-2021 Chapter Vice President Alyssa Fagundes
This year will be the last year handing off my officer position to the future of Hanford FFA. This team has faced many challenges, but none of them ever stopped us. As a senior officer this year I have seen the team become stronger through the obstacles thrown our way. This created a bond between us and helped us as a team come up with creative ways to serve our members in a light we couldn't have ever imagined from the beginning. To my fellow officers, thank you for teaching me this year to tackle the lows in life and to appreciate every high in life no matter how small it could be. To the members and advisors of Hanford FFA, thank you for allowing me to serve the chapter as an officer the past three years and experience opportunities in FFA that I will cherish forever. To the advisor that has influenced me the most the past four years, thank you, Mrs. Gonzalez, for seeing my potential and teaching me that life really is about choices. To the future officers of FFA, enjoy the honor of serving your members, build lifelong friendships on the officer team, and don’t miss out on any opportunity that comes your way in the National FFA Organization.
Thank you,
Your 2020-2021 Chapter Secretary Dalaney Menezes
Throughout my three years of being in Hanford FFA I have definitely seen major growth in not only the program itself, but the members in it. I have had the honor of serving as an officer and assisting in the growth and success in our FFA chapter and I am honored to relinquish my position to someone else, and I hope they feel the same pride as I did. To my fellow officers, thank you for teaching me the true meaning of being on a team and showing me that hard work truly does pay off. I will miss our conversations and I will cherish our memories. To the seniors, thank you for providing an example to our team and holding our hands when things got rough or overwhelming, I wish you well on the journey to your futures. To my advisors, thank you for having faith in me. The dedication you all have for this chapter and its members astounds me, and it is definitely a feeling I will never forget. To the future officers and all of our members, I am honored to have served you all this past year, and I hope you wear the Hanford name proud. Your dedication and commitment to this organization is what makes us strong, and it keeps us connected. Thank you for letting me serve as an officer for the 2020-2021 year.
Thank you,
Your 2020-2021 Chapter Treasurer Jenna Bracy
This year has been a wild ride but I had the support of my officer team and advisors to back me up. We worked through virtual/distance learning and trying to connect with the members was harder than ever but together we pushed thought. If it wasn’t for you guys I would not have had this honor and I am extremely grateful for that. I enjoyed writing for the community to share what has gone on in the chapter from classes to achievement made by our members. Hanford FFA has done amazing things throughout this year with all that was thrown at us and the world. Thank you to the community for the support and thank you to the members for letting me serve you as one of eleven chapter officers for the 2020-2021 year.
Yours truly,
Your 2020-2021 Chapter Reporter Rory Valov
This year is the first year I ever gave a retiring address and to be honest I don’t know where to start. My fellow officer team and I have faced many bumps in the road this year, but we overcame them together, which I believe made us stronger and closer as a team. We had a support system within our team, when you needed help there was always someone there. As a first time officer this year for our chapter, I was introduced to what it took and what it meant to be an officer to serve Hanford FFA. For that, I would like to thank my fellow officers, for showing me the ropes and helping me grow as a leader in our program, while also showing me to appreciate the little moments in life. I would also like to thank the Hanford FFA members for letting me have this opportunity to serve our chapter and I hope I can continue to in the future. It has also been delightful to see not only our chapter grow, but also the members involved. As a first time chapter officer this year, it has been an honor to serve Hanford FFA and I can’t wait to see how it continues to thrive in my time as a member.
Thank you,
Your 2020-2021 Chapter Sentinel Mikayla Cortez
It has been a privilege to serve the Hanford FFA chapter this year despite the challenges we have faced and overcome. Although this is not how I pictured my chapter officer experience to go I am still very thankful. First of all, I want to thank my advisors for giving me opportunities and pushing me to work for my goals. Without you guys I would not have grown the great amount I did. Next, thank you to my fellow chapter officers for not giving up and continuing to serve our members. Then I want to thank our members for staying engaged through the obstacles we've defeated and for taking advantage of the opportunities you were given. Last but not least, I would like to thank COVID-19 as it has taught me so many important life lessons. One of the biggest being, you must adapt to change as you can’t stop it. But you can change your attitude and adapt as it is the only way you will ever succeed. Without these people and circumstances I would not have achieved as much as I did so once again thank you!
Thank you truly,
Your 2020-2021 Chapter Parliamentarian Emily Carpenter
This year is my first year handing my officer position off to a future Hanford FFA officer. This team, that stands with me today, has gone through so many ups and downs this year, but the best part about it all is that we got through it as a team. I would like to give a huge thanks to my fellow officers for teaching me not only about the ways of Hanford FFA but what it's like to make an officer team into a family even if we weren't all close before. To the members of Hanford FFA, thank you for being so patient with all of us when it came to meetings whether they were a drive thru at the school farm or on a zoom call from our own homes. But I hope for the future years we as a chapter can make it better as we all come together as a family. To the advisors at Hanford FFA thank you for teaching us all how to be great leaders in not just this organization but also how to be leaders in our community and I can't wait to see what the future holds for us and how you will all teach us even more great lessons.
Thank you,
Your 2020-2021 Chapter Historian Courtney Rhoades
This school year has brought Hanford FFA new challenges, online meetings and no in person events. Myself and the team have learned to overcome these challenges through creativity and learning how to adjust. I am grateful to have worked with this team for the 2020-2021 school year. I have made bonds with those who I have never talked to, which made this team fun and exciting to work with. Thank you Hanford FFA for providing me with a leadership role that has taught me many things that I can use in my friendships, work, and my life.
Thank you,
Your 2020-2021 Chapter Campus Vice President of HW Kody Kevorkian
This past year has been a rollercoaster to say the least. There has been a lot of good, along with a lot of bad, but that didn’t stop us from reaching our overall goal and wrapping it up as a successful year. With all of these sudden changes and circumstances, it has been very confusing, but also a learning experience that helped all of us grow as people. When the smoke cleared, it had created a strong bond with my fellow officers, one that will last a lifetime. To all of our members, teachers, and parents, thank you for your effort, consideration, and empathy towards our chapter to make sure that everyone had the best experience ever despite the circumstances. It makes me so appreciative and thankful for our community because there isn’t a bigger and stronger family than the FFA. To our future members and officers, in my short year of serving as your Chapter Officer I wish all of you to cherish all of the time you have in this organization because there is nothing else like it.
Thank you,
Your 2020-2021 Chapter Campus Vice President of SP Ronny Montgomery
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.