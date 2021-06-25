Stationed by the Husky! Vice President for Hanford West, meet Joseph Wright. Joseph will be a Junior at Hanford West this year and is an active member. He plans on being more involved in CDE/LDE teams this year. Joseph plays soccer and some of his favorite things to do in his free time is playing video games with his friends, going on walks or jogging and playing darts.
Stationed by the Golden Bear! Vice President for Sierra Pacific, meet Austin Davis. Austin will be a Sophomore at Sierra Pacific this year and is an active member. He plans on being involved with CDE/LDE teams this year. A fun fact about Austin is that he shows market lambs. His hobbies include playing baseball, riding his quad and going to races.
Stationed by the Bullpup! Vice President for Hanford High, meet Baylee Dutra. Baylee will be a Sophomore at Hanford High this year and is an active member. She plans on getting involved in CDE/LDE teams this year. A fun fact about her is that she is ambidextrous. Baylee’s hobbies include enjoying her time with family and friends, showing cattle and driving off-road vehicles.
Stationed by the Door! The Sentinel, Ronny Montgomery. Ronny will be a Junior at Sierra Pacific this year and is an active member. He was on the Veterinary Science and Dairy Products team. A fun fact about him is that he enjoys playing football. Ronny’s hobbies include wakeboarding, hunting, dirt bike riding and weight lifting.
Stationed by the Flag! The Reporter, Mikayla Cortez. Mikayla will be a Junior at Hanford High this year and is an active member. She was on B.I.G, Opening/Closing and had an Agriscience SAE. Mikayla plans on being involved in more CDE/LDE teams this year and showing at Fair. A fun fact about her is that she wants to become an Agriculture Teacher. Mikayla’s hobbies include baking, painting, reading and spending time with her family.
Stationed at the emblem of Washington! The Treasurer, Emily Carpenter. Emily will be a Junior at Hanford High this year and is an active member. She has been on B.I.G, Creed, Opening/Closing, Impromptu Job Interview and had an Agriscience SAE. A fun fact about her is that she has been to 18 states. Emily also likes hunting, playing sports and traveling.
Stationed by the Ear of Corn! The Secretary, Erlyne Pimentel. Erlyne will be a Senior at Hanford High this year and is an active member. She has been on B.I.G, Dairy Cattle Judging, Prepared Public Speaking, Opening/Closing and had an Agriscience SAE. A fun fact about her is that she wants to become a Surgeon. Erlyne’s hobbies include reading and cooking.
Stationed by the Plow! The Vice President, Rory Valov. Rory will be a Senior at Hanford High this year and is an active member. She has been on Cotton Judging, Agrifinance, Cooperative Marketing and Agronomy teams and has a market lamb and an Agriscience SAE. A fun fact about her is that she has been showing livestock since she was nine years old. Rory’s hobbies include showing livestock and drawing.
Stationed under the Rising Sun! The President, Jenna Bracy. Jenna will be a Senior at Hanford High this year and is an active member. She has been on Cotton Judging, Dairy Products Judging, Opening/Closing, Creed and B.I.G. A fun fact Jenna wants others to know is that Dunkin’ Donuts is superior. Jenna’s hobbies include cooking, baking and making new friends.
All officers are at their stations and are ready for the 2021-2022 school year.
