At Karing for Kreatures we typically see dogs, cats, pocket pets and reptiles, but occasionally we get a patient of the aquatic variety.

Most of the time fish are brought in for common illnesses such as ick, fin rot, or hole in the head.  However, last week we encountered a fish emergency unlike any other we’ve ever encountered.

We got a phone call from a gentleman by the name of Steven Gambino. He was concerned about his African Cichlid, “Oscar.” Oscar got his name from his species. He is an attractive red and black Oscar fish. Steven noticed a piece of a green plastic plant protruding from the fish’s anus. The owner was concerned that Oscar may have decided to snack on a plastic plant.  It appeared the fish might have an obstruction. The fish had stopped eating and wasn’t acting himself, so we recommended Steven bring Oscar in right away.

