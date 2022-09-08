At Karing for Kreatures we typically see dogs, cats, pocket pets and reptiles, but occasionally we get a patient of the aquatic variety.
Most of the time fish are brought in for common illnesses such as ick, fin rot, or hole in the head. However, last week we encountered a fish emergency unlike any other we’ve ever encountered.
We got a phone call from a gentleman by the name of Steven Gambino. He was concerned about his African Cichlid, “Oscar.” Oscar got his name from his species. He is an attractive red and black Oscar fish. Steven noticed a piece of a green plastic plant protruding from the fish’s anus. The owner was concerned that Oscar may have decided to snack on a plastic plant. It appeared the fish might have an obstruction. The fish had stopped eating and wasn’t acting himself, so we recommended Steven bring Oscar in right away.
Upon examination, I determined Steven was correct. His fish had indeed ingested a plastic plant. This was something I had never seen or even heard of. I have removed many toys from dogs, strings from cats, and I even removed a toothbrush from a Tegu (a 3 – 4 foot lizard), but never a plastic plant from a fish!
My concerns were the level of damage the plant caused to the fish’s digestive tract and whether the plant could be removed gently without causing a cloacal prolapse (part of the intestine slipping outside the body). I suggested sedating the fish by putting anesthetic medication into the water and attempting to gently remove the plastic plant. If the plant had resistance and could not be manually removed, surgery would be needed. Even if the removal was successful, the fish may still have internal damage from several days of a plastic plant passing through its digestive tract.
I sent staff to The Animal House to obtain reverse osmosis water (filtered water safe for fish), while the owners said goodbyes to Oscar. They knew that the procedure was risky and the outcome was unknown. They decided that due to the guarded prognosis, if the plant was not removable, the fish should be euthanized while under sedation.
Oscar quickly fell asleep once placed into the water with the anesthetic medication. I then turned Oscar on his side and gently pulled on the tiny green plastic plant nub protruding from him. Slowly and gently, I pulled the plant from the fish’s vent. It was approximately four inches! Once the plant was successfully removed, I placed topical medication on his vent and surrounding damaged scales. Next, I began to swim the fish in fresh water. When a fish is under anesthesia, they do not move their gills, so water must be manually pushed through the gills, or the fish will suffocate. Therefore, when waking a fish up following sedation, I move it through the water manually, so water is moving through its gills. After a couple of minutes with fresh water moving through Oscar’s gills, he began to thrash out of my hands. After several minutes, Oscar began to swim normally.
The next step was to call Oscar’s family. Moments like this are a very happy part of my job. When Oscar’s owner answered, I could hear the hesitation in his voice. I was happy to tell him the procedure was a success! I explained that though the initial removal was successful, recovery was still unknown. Oscar was sent home with medication to put in his water and time will tell if there was internal damage from the plastic plant. I advised to carefully observe Oscar’s behavior. If there was no internal damage, he should begin feeling better and start eating over the next week.
As my staff began celebrating the successful plant removal, I have a more guarded response. I was pleased with the plant removal but delay my celebration until the outcome is clear. So, I anxiously awaited during the recovery period. I am so happy to share that Oscar is doing great and began eating! Now, my desk has another decoration. Next to the toothbrush I removed from Horus the Tegu is the plastic plant I removed from Oscar the fish!
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.