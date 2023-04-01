The Meat and Potatoes of Life: Saved by the bolognese
Lisa Smith Molinari

My breathing is labored. After a long winter indoors, riding my bike winds me more than usual. But it feels good to be outside, forcing my muscles to move my body through the crisp, cool spring air.

At the top of the hill, I turn down Narragansett Avenue and let momentum propel me toward Dutch Harbor with it’s sparkling navy blue water, rows of dry-docked sailboats, and boarded-up lobster shack awaiting hungry summer tourists. My wheels spin, and I think of all the places we’ve lived during my husband’s 28-years in the Navy, the places that were deprived of four distinct seasons. The kinds of places that people move to when they retire. Florida, the South, and coastal California.

After my husband’s military retirement, we picked Rhode Island, the kind of place where it often snows in April and that people make weather-related jokes about. “It’s so cold in New England, Grandpa’s teeth were chattering… in the glass.” “How are things in Rhode ICEland this winter?’” “New England has four seasons: Almost Winter, Winter, Still Winter, and three months of Bad Sledding.”

