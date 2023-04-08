Eight years ago, we brought him to our base house from a cranberry farm near New Bedford, Massachusetts. He was eight weeks old — a mere baby — taken from a puddle of litter mates with loose skin and soft pink bellies. He was very white for a yellow lab, so we named him “Moby.”

The first two weeks, I slept on our bedroom floor beside Moby’s crate. I started with my arm inside cradling Moby when he whimpered for his siblings. Each night, I made progress, until the crate door was closed, I was in my bed, and Moby was fully acclimated.

During the day, he followed me around, sitting on my feet while I cooked in the kitchen, chewing on weeds I pulled from my garden, turning his head adorably sideways when I spoke to him. He was impossibly cute, like the lab puppies one sees in an L.L.Bean catalogue.

www.themeatandpotatoesoflife.com

Recommended for you