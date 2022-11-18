The Daughters of American Revolution (DAR), Fresno-Yosemite Chapter, is centered in Fresno and recently has been combined with the Kaweah Chapter from Tulare County, according to a release.

The Fresno-Yosemite Chapter has been busy with many patriotic activities throughout the year. 

"We stay busy daily celebrating the Stars and Stripes and by serving veterans through various service projects," members said in the release.

