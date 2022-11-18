The Daughters of American Revolution (DAR), Fresno-Yosemite Chapter, is centered in Fresno and recently has been combined with the Kaweah Chapter from Tulare County, according to a release.
The Fresno-Yosemite Chapter has been busy with many patriotic activities throughout the year.
"We stay busy daily celebrating the Stars and Stripes and by serving veterans through various service projects," members said in the release.
Members attended and supported the eighth annual Central Valley Stand Up, which was an event that addressed the prevalent issues that local female veterans experience. The event included seminars and focus-group sessions addressing the unique concerns of our women veterans.
At the most recent meeting, DAR worked on more than one project including the preparation of about 330 fleece scarves by cutting the fringe on the edges of each scarf. Those scarves will be distributed to veterans in the area over the holidays.
Canned food donations were distributed to the Bulldog Pantry and the speaker for a recent program was the Volunteer Coordinator of the Bulldog Pantry at Fresno State, Erica Bird. After the program, the Excellence in Community Service Award was given to Bird for her service to our community.
Members each brought gently used children’s books to be donated to C.A.R. for the “It Begins With a Book” literacy project. Members also recently wrote hand-written messages of thanks on 100+ cards to be distributed to veterans and active military.
The group has many activities planned such as several Christmas projects.
"We are an enthusiastic and busy group, and we encourage you to join us," organizers said.