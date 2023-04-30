J. Mark Powell.jpg

Low, leaden clouds overhead that Friday morning 158 years ago this month set a somber tone. A locomotive chugged out of Washington railroad depot at precisely 8 a.m. It took two hours to reach Baltimore, just 40 miles away. The little train wasn’t allowed to travel faster than 20 miles per hour.

Everything on it was historic. Not just because of the many Washington and military VIPs it carried. Not because it bore the body of America’s first murdered president home for burial. Even the railcar his remains rode in was significant.

This is the curious tale of Abraham Lincoln’s funeral car.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

Recommended for you