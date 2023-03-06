The Miss Kings County Organization has announced that the Miss Kings County Competition will be held March 11, 2023, at the Hanford High School Presentation Center.
Ten young women will compete for the title of Miss Kings County 2023 and Miss Kings County’s Outstanding Teen 2023.
Four Miss contestants will compete in private interview, eveningwear, on-stage interview/social impact initiative and talent. The six Teen Contestants will compete in private interview, talent, eveningwear/on-stage question and lifestyle and fitness in sportswear to win the coveted awards.
Over $8,000 in cash awards, scholarships, gifts and accessories ranging from $100 to $1,500 will be awarded, according to a release. Every contestant will receive a scholarship for their continued education.
The local competition is a preliminary to the Miss America competition. The young woman chosen as Miss Kings County 2023 will receive a $1,500 scholarship to further her education, serve as an ambassador of Kings County for the ensuing year and go on to compete for the title of Miss California in June. Miss Kings County’s Outstanding Teen will be awarded $750 and the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss California’s Outstanding Teen. She will be the junior ambassador of Kings County attending many community events along with Miss Kings County 2023. It will be a year full of moments to remember for both young ladies.
The over 100-year-old Miss America program has awarded millions of dollars to deserving young women wishing to pursue higher education, organizers stated in a release.
“The Miss Kings County Organization is proud to be a part of that longstanding tradition” said Teresa Vernon, executive director, adding that she is “grateful for the MKC Board of Directors; Stacie Souza – President, Kelsey Campbell – Vice President and Traci Gassaway – Treasurer, and our MKC committee and community sponsors, who’s collective efforts allow us to continue our mission. I certainly could not do it without their help.”
In a continued fundraising partnership with the scholarship program the MKC Princess Program will be returning. Founded by Princess Program Director Joni Frauenheim in 2010, assisted this year by Meagan Gomes (Miss Kings County 2010), the Miss Kings County Princess Program is a mentoring program — not a competition — for girls 3-12 years of age. It has funded the scholarships for two new titleholders for several years and continues to be extremely popular and successful, with many princesses returning from the previous year, organizers stated. Each princess will receive her very own tiara, sash, princess T-shirt, picture in the official program book and will have participated in several group events prior to the MKC competition on March 11, 2023.
Miss Kings County tickets at the door are subject to availability only and are $20. Doors will open at 2:15 p.m. and the show starts at 3 p.m.
Hanford High School Presentation Center is located at 120 E. Grangeville Blvd. in Hanford.
- Andrea Avila, 18, Lemoore High School
Social Impact Initiative: Social Impact Culture and Race Appreciation
- Madalen Golden, 18, Hanford West High School
Social Impact Initiative: Leadership in Youth
- Laura Sparks, 23, Graduate of The Master’s University in Santa Clarita, California
Talent: Vocal Performance
Social Impact Initiative: Serving Those Who Serve
- Arianna McGee, 19, West Hills College Lemoore
Talent: Hula Hoop Composition
Social Impact: Financial Responsibilities
- Ava Bettencourt, 14, Pioneer Middle School
Talent: American Sign Language
Social Impact Initiative: Representing Youth in Foster Care
- Alyssa Casas, 15, Lemoore High School
Talent: Cheer Composition
Social Impact Initiative: Bullying
- Audrey Soria, 17, Hanford Online Charter School
Talent: Contemporary Dance
Social Impact Initiative: Mental Health Within a Growing Generation
- Alyssa Garrett, 15, Riverdale High School
Talent: Cheer Composition
Social Impact Initiative: Homelessness in Rural Communities
- Taylor Usher, 15, Sierra Pacific High School
Talent: Musical Theatre Dance
Social Impact Initiative: Learning Disabilities and Early Intervention
- Olivia Snell, 15, Lemoore High School
Talent: Cheer and Tumbling Composition
Social Impact Initiative: Teens Need Families