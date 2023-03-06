The Miss Kings County Organization has announced that the Miss Kings County Competition will be held March 11, 2023, at the Hanford High School Presentation Center.

Ten young women will compete for the title of Miss Kings County 2023 and Miss Kings County’s Outstanding Teen 2023.  

Four Miss contestants will compete in private interview, eveningwear, on-stage interview/social impact initiative and talent.  The six Teen Contestants will compete in private interview, talent, eveningwear/on-stage question and lifestyle and fitness in sportswear to win the coveted awards.   

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

