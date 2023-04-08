Losing a president in office is a national tragedy. Imagine losing two presidents in 12 months. In the early days of the 20th century, that came dangerously close to happening.

William McKinley was wrapping up his first term as president. In the final weeks of 1899, Vice President Garret Hobart’s heart gave out and McKinley suddenly needed a replacement.

He found him in Theodore Roosevelt. (Though Roosevelt hated being addressed as “Teddy,” Americans called him nothing else.) A bona fide war hero after leading his Rough Riders up San Juan Hill in Cuba, he followed that up by becoming New York’s governor. McKinley tapped him as his second-term running mate. Teddy brought sizzle to the Republicans’ 1900 presidential ticket and it coasted to an easy victory.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

