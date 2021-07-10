Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, will be released later this year.
It features a refreshed look, improved multi‐tasking and mobile friendly features. Most importantly, it will have new and improved security features.
These security features are hardware dependent. Therefore, computers older than three years, won’t be able to upgrade. New computers purchased within the last two years will likely have the security hardware required for Windows 11.
OEM manufacturers like Dell, HP and Lenovo will begin to include Windows 11 in new computers later this year.
If you’re looking to upgrade to Windows 11 and your computer meets the hardware requirements, Microsoft will have the free upgrade available early 2022. For computers that have Windows 10 and do not meet Windows 11 hardware requirements, Microsoft will support until October 14, 2025.
For more information or questions about Windows 11, call Leon's Computers in Selma at 559‐318‐9156
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.