Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, will be released later this year.

It features a refreshed look, improved multi‐tasking and mobile friendly features. Most importantly, it will have new and improved security features.

These security features are hardware dependent. Therefore, computers older than three years, won’t be able to upgrade. New computers purchased within the last two years will likely have the security hardware required for Windows 11.

OEM manufacturers like Dell, HP and Lenovo will begin to include Windows 11 in new computers later this year.

If you’re looking to upgrade to Windows 11 and your computer meets the hardware requirements, Microsoft will have the free upgrade available early 2022. For computers that have Windows 10 and do not meet Windows 11 hardware requirements, Microsoft will support until October 14, 2025.

For more information or questions about Windows 11, call Leon's Computers in Selma at 559‐318‐9156

Jose Leon Jr. is the owner of Leon's Computers in Selma.

