prescribed burn

Smoke is on the horizon of a prescribed five-acre burn.

 Drew Nelson, Contributed

Forty acres of forestland — that's how much Drew Nelson and his wife lost during the Creek fire of 2020.

“We had intentions of rebuilding there,” he told me, but “it was a really tough time after the fire.”

They decided to move to a plot nearby, where they could continue working towards their forest management goals.

Landowners in Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa counties are encouraged to sign up for the UCCE Forest Stewardship Workshop at https://surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=28675. For more information, contact Kim Ingram at kcingram@ucanr.edu.

 

