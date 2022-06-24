HMTC is offering a Summer Improv and Acting Workshop for Kids, ages 11-15. Students in this workshop will learn improv and acting skills in a nurturing and fun environment.
This workshop will occur July 25-29 at the theater in Hanford.
This workshop is a good opportunity to experience the performing arts. What is evident is that the skills learned in this workshop will increase confidence and self-esteem in children. Also, the skills transfer academically. Statistics show that students who are part of a performing arts program “…are four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement compared with their non-performing friends — and they tend to have enhanced cognitive, motor, and social development to boot.” This is according to the Scholastic Parents website.
Also, a recent delivery of 16 computers from California Computer Technologies in Hanford made HMTC technical director Scott Yarbrough get the idea of forming a film lab. He envisions people learning how to write a film script, shoot footage and edit. HMTC would then screen the projects to the public at the theater.
Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is interested in providing an arts Mecca in Kings County. A place for people to experience the arts in a nurturing environment and to have fun doing so.
Contact us if improv acting class, or film lab is of interest. More information can be obtained on our website, social media or calling us. WWW.HanfordMTC.com, @HanfordMTC, 559-997-3838.