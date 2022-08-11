A new program at the Storybook Garden & Museum aims to help children gain peace of mind through relaxation and mindfulness.
“Intro to Mindfulness” is an eight-week program beginning in September that aims to teach children how to relax and experience the current moment mindfully.
“It’s a way to learn how to slow down, calm yourself and to not react so quickly,” said volunteer and instructor Cathy Baxter.
Baxter has been volunteering with the Storybook Garden for a few years. A retired Cutler-Orosi teacher, she has lived in Hanford for the past six years and has been practicing mindfulness and meditation for about 15.
She said that the practice has made her calmer, less stressed out and has given her the insight to be more grateful for the momentary pleasures of life.
“When you’re walking to your car on a hot day, but take a moment to feel a cool breeze, [meditation] helps you with those kinds of things,” she said, adding that it also helps with dealing with day-to-day annoyances that can ruin a mood, like being cut off in traffic, finding yourself in a long line at the store or other occurrences that are “no big deal” in the grand scheme of things.
Baxter will teach the eight-week course in mindfulness, which will feature fun activities as well as quiet relaxation time starting next month. The class is open to students 8-10 years of age and will be limited to around 10 students.
Baxter has taught mindfulness and meditation to adults, but not yet to children and said she isn’t sure exactly what to expect.
“I’m hoping that the children come because they want to be there or maybe because their parents want them to experience it, but it will be a trial,” she said.
Baxter will host two introductory classes before the proper course begins. Those will be set for 10:15-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and 20. Students of all ages and their parents are invited to attend to see if the eight-week class would be right for them. Those classes are included with museum admission and are free to members. There will be additional fees for the eight-week course.
Baxter’s program is based on the MindUP program which, according to its website, is a program based in neuroscience and teaches children the skills to regulate stress and emotions, form positive relationships and act with kindness and compassion.
During a particularly stressful period as a teacher, Baxter began researching mindfulness as a way to calm down and de-stress. She took classes at Clovis Adult Education that opened her up to the idea and got her started on the path to mindfulness. After subsequent meditation classes at Clovis Buddhist Temple and a walking meditation class at a local church, she’s stuck with it for more than a decade.
While meditation is often linked to religions like Buddhism, Baxter will be teaching a secular class at the Storybook Garden. The practice will have the same benefits of mindfulness, without any religious teachings, she said.
The storybook Garden is located at 175 E. 10th St., Hanford. Call 559-500-9966 or visit www.childrensstorybookgarden.org for more information or to sign up for classes.