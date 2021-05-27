May is one of my favorite months of the year, Mother Earth is gearing up for summer, it’s still nice and cool in the morning and in the afternoon the weather is warm enough to wear shorts and start thinking about those sweltering summer days where we can float down the river.
For many, May is also the end or close to the end of an important chapter in life, and the start of a new journey — graduation. Whether you’re graduating from high school or college, this means all the long nights of studying, cramming for tests, all your hard work has paid off. Where would these graduates be without the support from their families, friends and yes, their teachers or professors. I bet we can all name at least one teacher who was an inspiration, who motivated us, who cheered us on, who believed in us right off the top of our heads. I know, personally, the teachers who had the biggest positive impact in my life were Mrs. Hardgrave, Mrs. Butts and Mrs. Blanchard; all teachers from Hanford West High School who each taught me something valuable, at times those things had nothing to do with the subject they taught. Huge shout out to those three amazing teachers.
Mrs. Hardgrave taught me the power of words. In her class we were not allowed to use the phrase “that’s gay” or use the word in a disparaging way. Why? Because there is a better and more accurate word for the sentiment you’re trying to express, without making “gay” synonymous with being less than or negative.
That stuck with me. I’ve thought about the power of words often since then, and yes, I’ve messed up; but I have also grown from those mistakes.
Just like there are great teachers, there are also some who could not be described by using that word, and that is unfortunate. This conversation is not to call anyone out by name or put the profession down. I love teachers, I appreciate them so much. They have a difficult, stressful and sometimes thankless job and spend so much of their own time and money to be the best they can be. What I do want to talk about is the power of words and your interactions with students as an educator. Your words have the power to inspire young people, push them to believe anything is possible if they work hard enough; but they also have the power to completely crush a young person’s dream and confidence for life.
This next story was shared with me in a normal conversation, and it truly broke my heart. I will not be sharing this person’s name, but they have allowed me to share in hopes that it will help others choose their words carefully. We will call this person Paul.
Paul and his family came to the US, legally, in the early '90s. I only add their status because I know some might stop listening if they assume they arrived undocumented. When they emigrated here, he was about 12 years old. He worked hard to get acclimated to being in a new country, learn English, get good grades, and make new friends. His school had some wonderful teachers. Paul said he still remembers them fondly and thanks them for taking the time to give him the extra bit of help. One day when Paul was in the office, the school principal asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up, to which Paul excitedly responded, “A CHP officer!”
“That’s not going to happen, you’ll have to choose something different,” the Principal replied, while laughing.
Paul was crushed in an instant, and that conversation stayed with him well into adulthood. Paul shared that he did struggle some in school, being an English language learner, but that interaction and the principal’s general demeanor towards him made him feel like he was less than and “dumb.” He shared that since that day he second guessed himself and his confidence never truly recovered because those words and laugh were always in his mind.
“He clipped my wings,” Paul told me.
I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a lump in my throat the entire time he was sharing. He did not deserve that. He deserved so much better than that, all our children deserve so much more. So please, if you are an educator, think about the impact your words have on your students. You can completely build someone up or completely clip their wings.
