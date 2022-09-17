Our gardens change more than you would expect over the course of the day.  There are many things to enjoy which you might be missing--some flowers only open with a certain amount of light, the bees might not be active visiting flowers until the morning is warmer.  It’s an opportunity to see which flowers and plants the birds are using for food sources and shelter.  Many birds primarily eat insects, and most need some worms for their young.  Since they will help with pest control, it’s nice to plan a garden that’s inviting for our feathered friends.  

Observing the plants at different times of day can detect problems while they are easier to remedy. 

Check for pests in the early morning and as the evening cools

