For authentic care, function, and change to take place, there must be rationality, or logic supporting efforts for things to seem sensible. A sound practical reasonable level of judgment.
Whether it be lacking understanding of the sense behind a factor, or institution, with good sense we have life-supporting principles at work sustaining the good of humanity, beginning with ourselves before we can extend it to others. However, as the values and motives of a person or organization can be a guiding influence in how one believes regarding the placement of resources, people, energy, and effort can help make sense of what outcome they are attempting to achieve. Some motives are not necessarily discovered at the outset of endeavors very clearly to others, and sometimes neither are they to oneself.
However, a sensible person who can weigh theories, and behavioral patterns with what is said or expressed can use rational understanding of principles in their meaning to discern or judge the type of nature expressed in behavioral patterns and theories.
A lack of sense, or sound judgment, when applying a principle has great opportunity of taking a principle out of context, thus misusing its meaning, and distorting the thinking and worldview of those who misapplied or have been served through a distorted application of a principle or belief.
This has the potential of causing mistrust in people towards their fellow man and woman bringing concerns to surface such as not having their interests in mind and causing ulterior motives to be in question. This all because of a false foundation, where words on paper may sound good, but the application is out of character and representing something different than what is claimed. The greatest message anybody ever receives is the life we individually live which shows those life sustaining principles in action. A question we may have is what do we do with this?
I have found it very difficult to change the agendas of others, and even their perspective of a matter. Someone else’s foundation, when differing to ours, can be frustrating to move or work with, and even live with. Especially when a misapplied principle or belief is in motion, causing harm to others or themselves. However, I have found it being more peaceful and prosperous when I properly align myself with the principle’s which sustain life. It is important to consider my peace of a matter does not necessarily have to be someone else’s. I can have peace amidst chaos. Disorder or non-sense outside of me does not mean I cannot live in an environment without having a peace within me and about myself.
With being sensible, it is not about changing the world around us to suit a properly applied principle or value. That is too large of a task for one person, and quite frankly, not our responsibility.
What I am trying to say is, no one is responsible for what or how someone decides to believe or act. However, we are responsible to ourselves and to others for our responses.
I cannot change another, no more than I can change the meaning of a principle. With that, we can individually be the change another can witness through our humble attitude towards learning and understanding principles in their proper meaning and practicing them daily for our own life transformation.
This will help bring a sensible balance to ourselves physically, mentally, emotionally, socially, and spiritually. This will also help us set proper boundaries and replace faulty meaning with new purposeful self-meaning in difficult situations we must otherwise embrace, whether for a season or longer. Properly applied principles give a sensible balance which provides an assured outcome in our best interests. The responsibility we have to others regarding this is caring for them as we care for ourselves first. This can take a variety of shapes and forms in its application. What we live out through proper understanding, not only builds wisdom in us, but as it is observed by others this becomes our loving and hope-infused gift to others.
To be sensible includes being submissive to a principle and its meaning, and not attempting to submit a principle to our meaning or understanding and or desired outcome.
