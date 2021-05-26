The assurance of an outcome gives a person great confidence going into and while in a situation or life to see it through with purpose and meaning.
Although we cannot control outcomes, we can control our decisions.
With that, if we know our decisions based upon our beliefs will lead to an end which has our benefit and wellbeing in mind, we find our personal value supported and protected. Our peace, importance, meaning, purpose, protection, and security are guaranteed based upon principle. Hope, or an assured outcome, is not necessarily a comfortable endeavor, but a principally centered pursuit.
The outcome based upon a morally upright principle may not always necessarily be a pleasant one either, but it will have a development of character, stability of conscience, and protection of human value and sacredness.
Outcomes which a person stood for and died for protect human value, rather than succumb to debased principles which undercut and diminish human value and protection which can lead to a lack of security.
Patriotism brings a sense of freedom and the pursuit of happiness. Loss of security and unhappiness can be found through the telling of lies, abuse of power, coercion, or extortion to name a few. The providence of security is found through the difficult practice of principles such as honesty, humility, patience, compassion, empathy, courage, and bravery. When a principle practiced has an end goal according to its nature, an assured protection of our human value is the outcome.
Regardless of physical outcome, we can know with a sense of strong security, our value was not compromised.
Through the practicing of upright principles, we can find a victory within our soul, mind, and conscience which leaves those areas of our personhood and humanity free from dread and despair of justice.
Instead, we are found walking in line with justice in the light, walking free from binding consequences which can hinder personal freedoms according to a moral principle. When we walk in line with principles which support our freedom of mind, soul, and conscience, we can have the assurance of principle our best and highest potential of self can be achieved in the greatest arena of human freedom.
Hope provides us a foundation to live from. It also infuses in us a desire to spread hope in a truth-seeking, principally-centered way.
