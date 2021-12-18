Every December, I like to take the time to reflect on the year's accomplishments and find room for improvement. While it doesn't serve us to live in the past, we must all learn from it to improve our futures. As I thought about reflecting on this year, I must admit my hesitation. Like so many, 2021 was a challenging year at Kings County Farm Bureau (KCFB). But to my surprise, we achieved more than I was giving us credit for and found the outcome uplifting. We've already published a list of accomplishments in “Farm Life,” our monthly newspaper, so I won't get into that here. If you're interested, I suggest you check out our website, kcfb.org.
Next, it is time to consider how we improve the future. For many, thinking about the times that didn't go according to plan and remembering our shortcomings isn't easy. But this is where we grow, and as leaders, this process is imperative to future success. I think you'll even learn to enjoy the process with practice, and I hope you can look back and laugh at yourself. At times, you were stressed because things didn't go according to some overzealous plan or because your day went off the rails due to something outside of your control, and you couldn't see it in real-time.
You may be thinking I am talking about big home run-hitting ideas, and in some cases, that's true. But I find minor improvements make the most significant impact. How much smoother might your day run if your calendar contained all the information you need to get through the day and if you took 20 minutes at the end of each day to prepare yourself for what tomorrow holds?
We all struggle with meetings and making sure they are meaningful, respectful of attendees' time, and not a conversation that could have been left to an email. So if you are a participant, imagine how engaging a meeting could be if you had read the agenda and backup material well before the meeting. Or, if you are the meeting host, how much smoother would a meeting run if you knew who was planning to attend?
I might be projecting here a little bit, but hopefully, you get the idea. Small changes make our days run smoother and more efficiently. Our thoughts improve if our day runs better, and our success rate improves. Small changes make big impacts, but small changes take time to consider and implement.
Find the time to reflect. Find the will to improve — strive for progress, not perfection.
