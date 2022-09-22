It’s no secret that I love Halloween.
As a child, my brothers and I would dress in elaborate costumes of a chosen theme. My favorite years were The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars when we each chose a character to represent. Being an adult has not hampered my Halloween spirit! I live by the motto “work hard, play hard” and I will never outgrow dressing in costume!
If you visit my office on Oct. 31, you will find my staff in face paint, or perhaps with ears and a tail, as we care for your pet. We will also have candy available for trick or treaters of all ages. The only rule is to be in costume!
In addition to the fun at my veterinary hospital, I am sponsoring the Skeleton Soiree again. Downtown Lemoore businesses can compete for a $500 prize for the best-decorated skeleton!
My staff delivered over 20 skeletons to downtown Lemoore businesses (C St. and D St. between Follett and Hill Street). The skeletons will be decorated and on display during the month of October for the public to enjoy. A panel of judges will visit each skeleton on Oct. 19, 2022, and the winner will be announced at the Chamber Mixer on Oct. 25, 2022. There is no cost to enter, so if any other downtown businesses wish to participate, simply call my office at 559-997-1121 or Ben at Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce at 559-216-0505 and we’d be happy to drop off a skeleton. The entries were so creative last year, so I’m very excited to see this year’s entries.
Last but not least, I feel it is very important to include pets in on the Halloween fun, so Karing for Kreatures is having a pet costume contest! First place will receive a $100 species specific gift basket, second and third place will receive runner up prizes. To enter, take a photo of your pet in costume and upload a pet selfie on our app, “KK VET.” You can find our free app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Finalist will be posted to our Facebook page on Oct. 29– 31 for voting. Winners will be announced on Nov. 1, 2022. Good luck!
In closing, it is important to briefly cover some pet safety concerns with Halloween approaching. Remember to keep your Halloween candy out of reach of pets. Chocolate is toxic and many hard candies and gums have artificial sweeteners that are dangerous as well. Tiny toys, such as spider rings and plastic eyeballs are notorious for causing obstructions which require surgical intervention. Also, keep in mind that trick-or-treaters can be a great source of anxiety for your pet. If your pet is anxious when the doorbell rings, there are sedatives that can help. Simply call your veterinarian if you need medications to make Halloween more peaceful for your pet. Now let’s go have some Halloween fun!
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.