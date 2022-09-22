It’s no secret that I love Halloween.

As a child, my brothers and I would dress in elaborate costumes of a chosen theme. My favorite years were The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars when we each chose a character to represent. Being an adult has not hampered my Halloween spirit! I live by the motto “work hard, play hard” and I will never outgrow dressing in costume!

If you visit my office on Oct. 31, you will find my staff in face paint, or perhaps with ears and a tail, as we care for your pet. We will also have candy available for trick or treaters of all ages. The only rule is to be in costume!

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column runs every other Thursday.

