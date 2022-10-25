The most pressing law enforcement issues are always in the present, but recently members of the community learned a bit about the past of law enforcement.
The Kings Historical Society played host to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson as he spoke about the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department at a special meeting at the Historic Grangeville Church in Armona on Monday evening.
The old church was packed with members of the society as well as members of the community who wanted to know more about how the KCSO has grown throughout the years. Before the start of the talk, attendees were invited to light snacks in the meeting hall next to the church and a chance to speak with Robinson before the event.
As the event moved next door, the crowd quickly found seats in the section of the church converted into a small theater. The 40-plus attendees were then treated to a history of the Kings County Sheriff's Office — from the very first group of deputies in the late 1890s all the way up to the present.
Robinson used a series of slides projected on a large screen to illustrate the evolution not only of the group itself and the equipment it used, but the building of the different jail facilities and its size progression. Starting out in its infancy with less then a dozen deputies, the department has grown into a force of over 300 employees, including deputies and other staff.
The jail itself has changed locations several times, from a location on Irwin Street (pre-Bastille) to the present day facility next to the county courthouse on Kings County Drive, North of Lacey Boulevard. After the 90-minute long talk and a series of questions from the attendees, the audience gathered around Robinson to reminisce about the department’s evolution as well as to speak about friends and relatives who worked there over the years.