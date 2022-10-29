With the holidays fast approaching, the Sentinel is opening up a space in the newspaper for stories of a different kind — we want to feature stories from the area's young storytellers.
In December, we will be running a series titled "Sentinel Storytellers" that invites students in the community to share their fiction and non-fiction holiday stories with our readers.
It used to be that print newspapers were a great way for would-be authors to get their start. Notable names like Charles Dickens, Mark Twain, H.P. Lovecraft, and Virginia Woolf all published in their local papers before becoming household names.
Woolf is especially noteworthy because her husband encouraged her to have her writing published as a way of getting therapy for her depression.
While the tradition has faded over the decades as mass-marketed publishing became more commonplace, it is a tradition the Sentinel wants to bring back, if only seasonally.
Students in grades 1-12 are invited to write short stories about any of the holiday season's traditions and festivities that they observe. We will run the stories in December in three issues of the Sentinel leading up to New Year's Day.
The word count limit for elementary school students will be 250, 400 words for middle schoolers and 500 for high school students. The deadline for elementary and middle school students will Dec. 3 and the deadline for high school students to submit stories will be Dec. 10. The Sentinel reserves the right to edit for clarity, grammar and length.
The Sentinel Storytellers editions will publish Dec. 17, 24 and 31.