image0.png
Garrett K. Jones, staff

With the holidays fast approaching, the Sentinel is opening up a space in the newspaper for stories of a different kind — we want to feature stories from the area's young storytellers. 

In December, we will be running a series titled "Sentinel Storytellers" that invites students in the community to share their fiction and non-fiction holiday stories with our readers. 

It used to be that print newspapers were a great way for would-be authors to get their start. Notable names like Charles Dickens, Mark Twain, H.P. Lovecraft, and Virginia Woolf all published in their local papers before becoming household names.

