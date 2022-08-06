I’ve been telling a lie for twenty years and it’s finally time to come clean. On my office wall, there’s a framed clipping of an essay I wrote about marriage that appeared in The Washington Post in 2010. It was the first thing I ever published … or at least that’s what I’ve been telling everyone.

Truth be told, I’d published before. But those facts aren’t as glamorous as the story about launching my column-writing career after authoring an essay for a huge international publication. So, for the last two decades, I’ve been lying about it.

But now, in honor of National Bowling Day (August 13), I’m telling the real story about how I became a military spouse columnist. Prepare for the dull, mundane, unremarkable truth.

