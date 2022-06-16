Rescuing an abandoned kitten can be very rewarding. However, before you scoop up that kitten — or a whole litter — and take them home, there is a lot to consider. In many situations, this may not be in the kitten’s best interest — or yours.
Did you know that many newborn kittens are mistaken as abandoned? Mother cats leave their babies for hours at a time while they hunt for food. So long as the kittens are in a safe location, they should be left alone for 8 – 12 hours before you interfere. If the kittens are in an unsafe location for example under a trash dumpster where the refuse service could crush them, simply relocate them to a safer location. If you place the kittens in a nearby bush, mama will still be able to locate them when she returns. Observe from afar, because many cats are fearful of humans and your presence could be the cause of her absence. If the mother is feral, you can provide her food and water. Access to food and water near her babies may keep her closer to home. If the mother is homeless, but able to be handled, you can bring mom and kittens home to care for them. Be sure to catch all of the kittens, if you are taking mom away or the abandoned kittens will not survive.
Whenever possible, keep the kittens with mom. This is the healthiest option for both mother and kittens. Nursing mothers that have kittens suddenly removed can get mastitis (an infection of the mammary ducts) which can be life-threatening, if it goes untreated. For the kittens, though there are commercial kitten formulas, nothing is as nutritionally beneficial as mother’s milk.
Bottle-fed kittens will require feeding every 2-4 hours depending on age. This means you will need to wake during the night. Be sure to research newborn kitten care, since they have very specific needs. They cannot maintain body temperature, so they need a heating pad and they need their genitals rubbed with a wet warm cloth to induce urination and defection. Without proper care, the kittens will not survive. Even with proper care, kittens less than three weeks of age have a poor survival rate when separated from mom. The mortality rates are estimated in excess of 40%. This means that you should be prepared for a possible loss, even with the best efforts.
Once you determine that kittens truly are abandoned, for example mom was hit by a car, or fails to return for 8-12 hours, only then should you intervene. You can take the orphaned kittens to Animal Control or you can choose to care for them yourself. However, before you take the leap and commit to this project, much should be considered.
First, kittens are difficult to place in homes. So, if the number of kittens exceeds the number of cats you wish to own, consider what you will do? Do you have friends that are committed to adopt them? Also, be aware that kittens can reproduce at 4-5 months of age, so make sure to get them spayed or neutered right away.
Aside from looking for adoptive homes, there are medical needs that should be considered. First, the kittens become sexually mature between 4-5 months of age and siblings can mate. Kittens can be spayed or neutered when they reach 2 pounds, so spay or neuter right away to avoid additional unwanted kittens.
Cost of medical care is another consideration. In Kings County, we have a high population of feral cats. Respiratory infections like Calisisvirus, Micoplasma, Bordatella, and Herpes are very common. So, what appears to be a dirty nose or crusty eyes can be symptoms of serious illnesses. Immune disorders such as FIV (feline Immunodeficiency Virus) and FeLV (Feline Leukemia Virus) are also common and can go symptom free for months, for this reason a FIV/FeLV test should be performed. If hair loss is observed, it could be ringworm which can pass to humans and other pets. Parasites such as fleas, ticks and worms are also a regular occurrence in stray cats or kittens. Therefore, prior to committing to an orphaned litter, be sure you are prepared for the kittens’ medical needs. Additionally, if you have cats at home, be sure to keep the strays away from them. Many of these conditions are contagious, which could cause your cats to become ill.
Regardless of the challenges caring for orphaned strays presents, it can be a very rewarding experience. To raise a tiny helpless bottle baby into an adult cat creates an exceptional deep bond between human and feline. In the end, you can make a difference and help wayward kittens, but make sure you go into the decision informed. Be prepared for the time and financial commitment the project involves.