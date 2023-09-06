We all want to rid our homes of uninvited pests like mice and rats. Likewise, we do not appreciate the damage gophers cause to our beautifully groomed yards. However, many pet owners do not realize the risks these rodenticides cause our pets. Sadly, many pets die or suffer serious illness due to these products.

For this reason, it is important for pet owners to educate themselves regarding these chemical compounds, how they work, and the risks associated with their use.

Rodenticides are readily available and widely used in America. There are two types of rodenticides, anti-coagulants, which interfere in the body’s ability to clot and non-anticoagulant baits which cause organ damage, neurological issues. Both types cause death. I will address the four most common active ingredients found in these products and how they work to kill rodents.

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column usually runs every other Thursday.

