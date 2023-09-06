We all want to rid our homes of uninvited pests like mice and rats. Likewise, we do not appreciate the damage gophers cause to our beautifully groomed yards. However, many pet owners do not realize the risks these rodenticides cause our pets. Sadly, many pets die or suffer serious illness due to these products.
For this reason, it is important for pet owners to educate themselves regarding these chemical compounds, how they work, and the risks associated with their use.
Rodenticides are readily available and widely used in America. There are two types of rodenticides, anti-coagulants, which interfere in the body’s ability to clot and non-anticoagulant baits which cause organ damage, neurological issues. Both types cause death. I will address the four most common active ingredients found in these products and how they work to kill rodents.
To begin, I will cover the non-anticoagulant rodenticides. One of the most powerful compounds is cholecalciferol. Cholecalciferol is vitamin D3, a fat-soluble vitamin that aids the body in calcium absorption, however in large doses it causes life-threatening calcium levels in the blood. This causes hardening of soft tissues in the body such as the gastrointestinal tract, muscles, kidneys and the heart which can cause organ failure or death. These symptoms usually occur within 12-24 hours.
Bromethalin is another common ingredient in rodent baits. It is a neurotoxin which means it affects nerves in the body and the brain. In very small doses, a pet may have stomach upset and appear unsteady on their feet. In higher doses, it causes tremors, seizures, paralysis or death. Depending on the severity of the damage to the brain, these symptoms may be permanent. Bromethalin is very toxic even in small doses and there is no antidote. This toxin is fast acting and symptoms typically begin in 4-36 hours.
Zinc and aluminum phosphides are common in gopher and mole baits and some rat baits. This bait comes in various forms and is very commonly used on farms. These chemicals are extremely toxic. These chemicals produce deadly phosphine gas when they mix with stomach acid. Food in the stomach increases the amount of gas produced by the poison, so do not offer your pet anything to eat or drink if you suspect ingestion. Minor symptoms include drooling, nausea, stomach upset and vomiting. Serious side effects are abdominal pain, bloating, lung damage, liver damage, or death. This type of toxin is particularly dangerous because it poses a hazard to owners as well. If your dog vomits, the gases can poison the owner as well. For this reason, use caution while transporting your pet to the vet since inhaling the fumes in an enclosed car can cause lung irritation to you and your pet. If this occurs, roll down your windows and circulate as much fresh air as possible. The toxin begins working in the first five minutes and death can occur in just a few hours, so it is important to get to the veterinarian right away. I was exposed to these gases when a dog was brough into the ER where I worked as a vet assistant prior to attending veterinary school. Upon intake, the owner indicated the dog ate rat bait. Per normal protocol, the doctor induced vomiting. When toxic gasses began to fill the room, the owner then advised us that gopher bait, rather than rat bait had been ingested. Three staff members were escorted to the human ER and hospital staff urgently researched the severity of our exposure. Fortunately, we were all examined and then released.
The second category of rodenticide are anticoagulants such as brodifacoum, bromadiolone, difenacoum, difethialone, and warfarin. These impact the body’s ability to clot blood which causes internal bleeding. These were the most common chemicals found in rodent baits until 2018. At that time, the EPA made regulatory changes which made anticoagulants less common, but they are still commercially available. These chemicals affect the level of Vitamin K1 in the body which are needed for the body to form clots. The inability to clot causes bleeding to occur. When a pet consumes an anticoagulant rodenticide there will not be symptoms right away. It usually takes a day or more for the bleeding to begin and death can occur in a few days. Pet owners may observe bleeding from the nose, mouth, or rectum; however, the bleeding may occur in internal organs and may not be obvious to an owner. Pets may seem lethargic and have pale color to their gums due to the blood loss that is occurring.
Unless a pet was observed consuming rat bait or other rodenticides, it is difficult to know the amount consumed. All rodenticides on the market pose a grave threat to pets, even when consumed in very small amounts. These baits are meant to taste good which entices rodents to eat them. They contain ingredients such as sugars and flavors that appeal to other animals as well. If you suspect your pet has ingested any of these immediately call Pet Poison Control at 844-492-9842, on your way to your veterinarian’s office. Be prepared with the name of the product consumed, the amount, and the time of consumption. Poison control will give you a case number to provide your veterinarian. This will provide your veterinarian with the most up to date treatment regarding the toxin consumed. Depending on the active ingredients, your veterinarian will need to run diagnostics lab work, administer medications, and supportive care while guided by the toxicologists at poison control.
As always, prevention is the best cure. I encourage pet owners to refrain from using rodenticides if possible. These products are very dangerous to wildlife, pets, children, and occasionally adults. Many of the products cause second generation poisoning when wildlife or domestic pets consume a poisoned animal. This means that even when people are diligent about placement of the poisons, it does not guarantee safety for other animals. I encourage pet owners to seek safer alternatives.
Though I cannot speak regarding efficacy, there are numerous natural rodent repellents on the market that are pet safe. Such products contain essential oils, herbs, or use ultrasonic sound waves to repel rodents. According to online reviews many of the products are effective, though I have not used these safer alternatives personally. As for me, I choose cats to control the rodents on my property. They do a great job and pose no risk to my other pets. With this option, I provide a home for an unwanted cat and save numerous birds of prey and other wildlife from secondary poisoning.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column usually runs every other Thursday.