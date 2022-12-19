Nothing gets the blood flowing faster in cold weather than a morning run through the streets of Downtown Hanford.
Sunday morning saw just an opportunity for the lovers of pure running, no matter the temperature.
The annual The Rockin’ Rudolph Run, which supports the Police Athletic League, featured a children's half-mile Reindeer Run as well as the traditional adult run of two miles.
Before the races started, runners were encouraged to participate in several costumes contests, including ones for groups and pets. After the races, the Kiwanis club served up hot chocolate and marshmallows to warm the racers up.
Organizers said they may return to the old race format, which featured two- and five-kilometer races.
In the end, the overall winner of the day's race saw Anthony Cortez, of Half Moon Bay. run the course in a sizzling time of 9 minutes, 50 seconds. The second place runner crossed the finish line almost a minute behind Cortez.
Rockin Rudolph Race draws two-legged and four-legged runners | Photos