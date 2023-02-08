King’s County’s newest library branch is ready to hit the road.

The Kings Mobile Library, or KMBL (pronounced “Kimble”), is not just an extension of the Hanford Library, but its own independent branch, Kings County Library Director Natalie Rencher said at its ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.

“We wanted to make sure that monetary resources get dedicated to it. It will become like every other branch. It will get an allocation to spend every year on materials, just like all the other branches,” she said.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you