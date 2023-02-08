King’s County’s newest library branch is ready to hit the road.
The Kings Mobile Library, or KMBL (pronounced “Kimble”), is not just an extension of the Hanford Library, but its own independent branch, Kings County Library Director Natalie Rencher said at its ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.
“We wanted to make sure that monetary resources get dedicated to it. It will become like every other branch. It will get an allocation to spend every year on materials, just like all the other branches,” she said.
Library employees and Friends of the Library – its fundraising arm – gathered along with local officials, members of the Hanford Chamber of Commerce and library fans Wednesday for the ribbon-cutting for the 26-foot vehicle.
KMBL is stocked with more than 3,000 books and DVDs, which will be available to check out with a library card once the mobile unit is fully in service. KMBL will make “small steps” in the meantime, but Rencher said that the current plan is for KMBL to be a fulltime library branch making rounds all around Kings County by the end of April.
Hanford resident Joanne White and her granddaughter were among the first to get a look inside the KMBL at the event.
“I think it’s great. I’m really excited about it, it’s beautiful,” she said while her granddaughter browsed through various children’s books.
One of KMBL’s more versatile features is its ability to quickly swap out entire shelves of books. Depending on where the KMBL will head, shelves can be swapped out to accommodate different reading audiences, Rencher said.
“We call it a chameleon,” she said. “If we take it to a school, it doesn’t make sense to have a lot of fiction books [for adults]. It has movable shelving so we can retrofit it with children’s books or something that makes more sense.”
The shelves also have wheels and can be wheeled out of the mobile unit and displayed under the KMBL’s retractable awning, to create a makeshift outdoor library at any time, she said.
The KMBL’s upcoming schedule is still being finalized.