The Meat and Potatoes of Life: Saved by the bolognese
Buy Now

Lisa Smith Molinari

“Gaeton, can I get you a cold soda?” my mother-in-law asked her husband, seated in the driver’s seat next to her. My in-laws were Gaetano and Alice, of Italian and Irish Catholic heritage, respectively. Both born and raised in northern New Jersey, they were real characters. From my vantage point in the backseat with my infant son, I observed their comical banter.

We were rolling down I-95 at a good clip, in the 1980s Lincoln Continental my father-in-law had recently inherited from his aunt, on our way to the beach.

Aunt Millie Medunio had been a feisty four-foot-ten Italian widow who lived in a brick bungalow, with a one-car garage outfitted with a tennis ball hanging from the ceiling. After Aunt Millie’s daily routine — mass followed by lunch at Roy Rodgers where she’d pilfer stacks of napkins and bundles of condiment packets — she’d pull her Lincoln into her tiny garage until the tennis ball touched the windshield, which left just enough room to close the garage door.

www.themeatandpotatoesoflife.com

 

Recommended for you