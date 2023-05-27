The Meat and Potatoes of Life: Saved by the bolognese
Lisa Smith Molinari

In grade school, our teachers taught us that tree stumps weren’t just for playing jacks. Truth be told, I’d place earthworms I’d dug up on the stump in front of my childhood house. While they wriggled in the sunlight, I’d chop each one into smaller pieces with a sharp rock, as if the stump was a big cutting board. I wasn’t an earthworm serial killer. I believed that each severed piece regenerated into a new worm, and thus, I was improving the ecosystem.

Regardless of the heinous acts I unknowingly committed back then, all kids learned that the rings on tree stumps represented each year in that tree’s life. The light bands of cambium cells represent rapid growth in spring, and the dark bands indicate slower growth each fall.

Our teachers said that the rings determine non only age, but also significant events in that tree’s life. Thick, even rings show years of good health and abundant resources. Narrow rings, uneven bands, and scars can indicate drought, low sunlight, plague, disease, fire, pests, or injury. 

