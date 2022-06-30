Fireworks have been a part of celebrating on the Fourth of July from the beginning of our nation. John Adams said, “with pomp, parade... bonfires and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other” in reference to celebrating our nations independence. For most humans, the brilliant light show and echoing booms bring feelings of patriotism. However, animals do not share our love of fireworks.
Most animals are terrified by the sights and sounds of fireworks. Since their hearing is more sensitive than ours, the sounds are literally painful to them. Further, they are without any reference, therefore, animals have no way to understand what they are observing. Instinct tells them to fear fire and loud noises, so they react accordingly, trying to flee the danger. Wildlife and pets are both at risk. The frightening sights and sounds can cause wild birds to abandon nests and wild animals to flee their dens, leaving many young orphaned. Most concerning is the risk of wildfires, which can destroy acres of habitat, killing or maiming every living creature in its path.
Like their wild cousins, our pets have a similar view of fireworks. More pets are lost on the Fourth of July than any other day throughout the year. Dogs have been known to jump fences or dig out of yards to escape. This leads collisions to with automobiles, which can injure both animals and people. Even if your pet is secured in an escape-proof dog run, they can still get heat stroke. Dogs will often pace and run around the kennel non-stop, causing them to overheat. Heatstroke is another leading cause of death during the Fourth of July holiday. Despite the significant concerns, there are some steps pet owners can take to keep their pets safe during the holiday.
The best thing you can do is to stay home, but this may not be realistic for everyone. Even if remaining home is your plan, many neighbors begin setting off fireworks illegally prior to the Fourth, so you should make sure your pet is prepared about a week in advance.
First, keep your pets indoors. I recommend crating if you are not with them. This prevents pets from running around the house panicked. I usually put on a cheerful children’s movie to distract them from the flashing lights and frightening noises outside.
In case of escape, always make sure your pets have reflective collars and name tags. This will make them visible to drivers if they are in the road. Additionally, a microchip is important in case your pet loses its collar.
Next, contact your veterinarian. There are oral sedatives and anti-anxiety medications that can keep your pet calm. These medications are generally well tolerated and can help your pet stay relaxed. Your vet can also assist you with a microchipping.
Finally, as pet lovers, we should be on the look out for lost pets. If you find a wayward pet lost during the holiday, please help if you can. If it has a nametag, reunite it with its family. If it does not, any veterinarian or animal control can scan for a microchip.
With a little preparation your pets can have a fearless Fourth of July. Please take the necessary precautions for your pets, be safe with pyrotechnics, and have a great time celebrating with family and friends. And as we all celebrate our amazing country, take time remember our military service members abroad who cannot be with their families. It is their service that provides the privilege of freedom in this great nation.
Happy Fourth of July!