This past year was one of juxtapositions. As we tried to get back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, we learned that there was perhaps no normal to return to after all.
The Sentinel’s Top 5 feature stories of 2022 proved that the post-COVID world is the ever surprising, bittersweet and strange place it always was. From ghostly apparitions from the past to the timeless nature of our favorite pastimes; featuring two of Hanford’s favorite smiles — the stories that resonated with our readers this year run the gamut of past, present, surreal and familiar.
For decades, there have been rumors and whispers around town concerning the apparitions that many believe haunt The Bastille. Those stories will be investigated during an upcoming episode of “Ghost Hunters.”
Jason Hawes and his crew filmed an episode of the long-running paranormal documentary series at the Hanford landmark for several days last week, beginning Monday, Sept. 19.
“Everybody in town seems to have some sort of experience, whether it’s walking by and seeing someone in the window or working in that building at some point and experiencing things. It’s always great to hear all those stories,” Hawes said.
Hawes is the co-founder of the Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) and the host of the long-running series, which is gearing up for its 15th season on Discovery+.
The Bastille episode of “Ghost Hunters” is scheduled to air in the spring of 2023 on the Discovery+ streaming service and on the Travel Channel.
2. Steve Perry thanks fans for Hanford Civic Park plaque (Aug. 3, 2002)
Hanford native and iconic rock 'n' roll singer Steve Perry visited his hometown recently — making a delightful discovery in the process.
Perry, formerly of the rock band Journey, posted on Facebook Tuesday that while visiting Civic Park, he noticed something special.
"I did a road trip to my home town of Hanford, California and as I was staring at the auditorium where I remember seeing my father sing — look what I found," he wrote.
The quote came with a photo of Perry, who grew up in Lemoore, with the park bench plaque that had been dedicated to him in April by the Addicted to Steve Perry fan club.
3. Candid with Collett: Tyree Reed is Hanford's friendliest face (Jan. 8, 2022)
If you reside in the Hanford area, chances are you have had the pleasure of an encounter with Mr. Tyree Reed. Maybe you’ve seen him walking around town, at a shopping center, or Thursday Night Market during the summer. Wherever it was, I am sure he blessed you! Tyree walks around with his Bible tucked under his arm and approaches everyone to say, “God bless you” -- and usually shakes their hand.
I have always wondered what his background was. What drove him to be such a purely kindhearted person with an unvarying love of God? Recently, I had the chance to sit down and spend some time with this precious soul, sip some coffee and listen to his story.
During our visit I learned that Tyree was born on Aug. 26, 1976 in Compton, Calif. He was born prematurely with a weight of only 4 pounds and pulmonary complications. The doctors did not think he was going to make it. When he recovered, the doctors told his mother it seemed like there had been a miracle. I, for one, believe there truly was. There is no doubt in my mind that God had a plan when he put this man on Earth.
4. The smell of pizza and nostalgia hang in the air at Pizza Planet (Aug. 11, 2022)
Pizza Planet/Video World has been a staple for Valley residents looking for a night of fun since the mid-‘90s, but it may soon be game over.
Owner Gary Marshall is looking to retire, and is selling the iconic restaurant and arcade, located at 1900 Floral Ave. in Selma.
“It’s been a good run and I’ve always enjoyed it,” Marshall said. “It’s been a good experience for me, I’ve got to meet a lot of good people and we have great customers, but I’m almost 70, and the wife has been saying, ‘When are we going to retire?’ and she’s right. It’s time.”
Marshall said that the community has always supported his establishment and it’s been a popular place for local sports teams to celebrate after a game. Dozens of Pop Warner football trophies and photos decorate the walls.
“The kids that I’ve seen grow up and come up through the ranks, they’ll come in and say, ‘I used to come in here when I was a kid,’ and they come in and play the same games,” Marshall said.
5. Shack's Grill to celebrate grand opening, offers chance at free meal (May 24, 2022)
Despite opening several restaurants around the Valley, Thamer Hassan still gets nervous when he gets close to a grand opening.
Hassan’s family will celebrate the grand opening of Shack’s Grill at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, in Hanford.
“It’s a new adventure. I’m a little nervous,” Hassan said. “It takes a lot of work and effort to be in the restaurant business.”
Hassan’s family owns a number of restaurants in the Valley, including Burger Palace in Corcoran and Buzz’s Drive-In in the Goshen/Visalia area. Diners familiar with those restaurants will find familiar fare at Shack’s Grill, though there will be new items on the menu to better suit Hanford's taste buds.