ghost hunters secondary
Buy Now

The TAPS van is parked outside the Bastille as the filming of an episode of "Ghost Hunters" takes place in this Sept. 28 file photo. 

 Jo Ann Flynn/Staff

This past year was one of juxtapositions. As we tried to get back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, we learned that there was perhaps no normal to return to after all.

The Sentinel’s Top 5 feature stories of 2022 proved that the post-COVID world is the ever surprising, bittersweet and strange place it always was.  From ghostly apparitions from the past to the timeless nature of our favorite pastimes; featuring two of Hanford’s favorite smiles — the stories that resonated with our readers this year run the gamut of past, present, surreal and familiar.

1. 'Ghost Hunters' investigate Hanford's Bastille (Sept. 28, 2022)

steve perry

Steve Perry stands with a plaque dedicated to him in Civic Park in a photo posted to Perry's Facebook page in August. 
tyree reed
Buy Now

Tyree Reed reads through his Bible in downtown Hanford in this Jan. 7, 2022 file photo. Reed is a friendly face in the neighborhood, greeting almost every visitor to the downtown  area.
4
Buy Now

Pizza Planet Video World in Selma is looking for a buyer.
shack's grill
Buy Now

Shack's Grill celebrated its grand opening at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at 913 W. Lacey Blvd. in Hanford. 

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you