P.A.T.Y.’Studio will be closing 7th St. from Irwin Street to Douty Street from 5-9 p.m. Saturday July, 24 for its summer street fair.
P.A.T.Y.'Studio is hosting a free family street summer festival for the community of Hanford! With their Summer Dance Program coming to a close and their 2021-2022 Dance Season around the corner, they are bringing it together with this event!
The dancer’s from the three-week Summer Dance Program will be performing a dance from each of the styles they've learned.
Co-director, Savanna Mangum says, “I can’t wait to give these dancers an opportunity to perform in front of a live audience and hear the applause!”
Dancers will perform at 5:30 p.m.
P.A.T.Y.’Studio Summer Festival will have a bounce house, limbo/musical chairs, vendor raffles, food for sale and music by DJ Mike on the Mic from Haro Entertainment.
With concluding the summer program, P.A.T.Y.’Studio will be accepting new enrollment in a big way.
“We want to take each person that registers on a journey where they will be greeted by our amazing staff to pick the perfect class, then sit in our ‘princess or prince’ chair to be fitted for dance wear and finally walk onto a ‘stage’
photo booth to complete their journey with a round of applause," Mangum said.
Savanna Mangum says. P.A.T.Y.’Studio goes the extra mile for each dancer who walks into the studio, to make them feel special and at home.
She explains, “We want to bring the customer service in a creative way, as if they were already in dance class or performing on stage.”
Visit www.patystudio.com for more information.
