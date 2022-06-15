P.A.T.Y.'Studio presents the “Festival of the World” dance recital production at the Historic Hanford Fox Theater in Hanford on Saturday, June 18.
"P.A.T.Y.'Studio staff and dancers are so excited to present our June recital production as all dancers, staff and production crew have worked countless hours to prepare for this unique, diverse, cultural experience, coming to ... the Fox Theater stage," says Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio.
“We are all United under God’s love for us. Our differences are what make this world such a wonderful place to live. All cultures have a unique, beautiful way to express themselves and I’m excited to watch it come to life on stage,” says Savanna Mangum, co-director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio.
The main message of the show derives from the Bible verse “I in them, and you in me — so that they may be brought to complete unity. Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you love me," which brings out the meaning that we live in a world with diverse cultures, ethnic groups, different types of people, but the beauty is we are all created by God, organizers said in a release.
The performance is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Doors open at 4. Tickets on sale for $23 at Fox Theater Box office or $28 on show day.
For more information please call (559) 410-8487.