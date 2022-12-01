lights of hanford
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Lights of Hanford competition. 

With the return of a local Christmas tradition, families and businesses will compete to see who can light the chilly night sky in the most colorful way this holiday season.

Christmas Lights of Hanford invites the community to create the brightest and most festive displays possible. Nominations are now open for the 2022 competition.

“Driving around, I’ve been seeing people put up lights earlier, so I think it’s going to be a big year,” said Christmas Lights of Hanford founder and organizer, Rob Bentley.

