With the return of a local Christmas tradition, families and businesses will compete to see who can light the chilly night sky in the most colorful way this holiday season.
Christmas Lights of Hanford invites the community to create the brightest and most festive displays possible. Nominations are now open for the 2022 competition.
“Driving around, I’ve been seeing people put up lights earlier, so I think it’s going to be a big year,” said Christmas Lights of Hanford founder and organizer, Rob Bentley.
Each year, between 30 and 40 homes and businesses are nominated and compete in a variety of categories. This year’s categories include: Fan Favorite; Frosty’s Recognition, best use of holiday characters; Best use of Animation; the Clark Griswold Award for Lights; Santa’s Favorite, for best theme; the Norman Rockwell Award for best elegance; the North Pole Award for best neighborhood; Best Business Window Display and the James M. Hanford Best in Show Award.
The contest is all in fun and the only prizes are bragging rights – and providing the community with an awe-inspiring display they may never forget.
“Some of the best ones come back year after year to get nominated, and that encourages others to get into it as well,” Bentley said.
Bentley started the tradition as a simple list of what he thought were the best decorative displays in town about eight years ago. In just a couple of years, the competitive elements were added and now it’s a full-fledged local tradition.
“The feedback I’ve gotten has been great,” he said. “People will charter Freddie the Firetruck to go around [to all the houses].”
Bentley said that he’s heard from folks who will charter entire buses for their children to spend the evening visiting the dozens of homes and businesses on the nominee list.
Homes and businesses will be judged by the 2021 winners Dec. 15-16 and the awards will be announced Dec. 18.