20 Years Ago
The Great Valley Center in Madera has awarded Kings County a $15,000 grant which will be added to other funding to develop an up-to-date aerial map of the county. According to county planner Gregory Gatzka, the new map will come in handy. “Groups like the mosquito abatement agency will make use of the new Geographic Information Service (GIS) map to see where the water is in the county or emergency agencies, such as the sheriff’s department, can use the map to see where secondary roads are when there is a need to get to a place fast,” Gatzka explained.
Phase two of the Tiger Stadium brick sales has officially begun, according to Francis Villa. The first phase, a horseshoe around the bottom of the flagpole is complete with bricks laid by LHS graduate Willie Williams.
Lemoore Elementary School’s Claire Noland has a small pewter plate sitting among the books in her small room at school. Noland, a Miller-Unruh reading specialist received the plate because her story, “A Fish Tale,” was voted Best Rebus Story for 2001 by the editors of Highlights for Children Magazine.
25 Years Ago
Members of Lemoore’s active and retired military communities gathered Monday for a moving Memorial Day ceremony at the Lemoore Cemetery. Lt. Col. G.A. Correia, executive officer of VFA-125 at Lemoore Naval Air Station, gave the keynote address before elements of Lemoore’s three veteran’s organizations; the Fleet Reserve Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion and their respective auxiliaries.
35 Years Ago
Maccagno’s Bakery – Everythings made from scratch. Everyday. Using only the finest ingredients, including real cream, real butter and real cocoa. And, adds Evelyn Costa, manager of Maccagno’s Bakery at Pioneer Square, if the customer gives 24 to 48 hours notice, most cakes, pies, cookies, and Danish pastries can be made to order. All baking is done at the company’s Hanford store, with deliveries to Lemoore “at least twice a day, so everything's always fresh.”
Lemoore High School three-sport standouts Eddie and Lorenzo Neal will share 1986-87 Lemoore Advance “High School Athlete of the Year” honors. The sons of Glen and Darlene Neal were selected from among male and female high school athletes in The Advance circulation area.
50 Years Ago
Highlighted by a 9.5 100-yard dash by Greg Jones and a 3:30.8 mile relay by the team of Doug Hall, Vance Potter, A.J. Jones, and Greg Jones, the Lemoore Tigers captured the second place team trophy at the 45th Annual West Coast Relays in Fresno.
60 Years Ago
Lt. Cmdr. Wayne C. Metcalf, the first man to be elected president of the Lemoore Parent Teachers Association since its organization, will preside at the May meeting.
The USS Arizona Memorial and Museum will be dedicated in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on May 30, 1962.
Ralph H. Peterson of Avenal has been named principal of the Lemoore High School for the 1962-63 school year, succeeding R.A. Annand who has accepted a position with Coalinga Junior College.
80 Years Ago
More patriotic workers are needed to man Lemoore’s observation post, a part of the Kings County Air Warning Service. With the closing of school, many feminine workers are urged to report for the Saturday and Sunday shifts. Anyone willing to devote three hours a week to this important task is requested to call Mrs. W.P. Byron at 213 or this office, 131.
100 Years Ago
Nine seniors will receive diplomas at the graduation exercises in the Lemoore Union High School auditorium June 1. Miss Marjorie Tuft will present diplomas to the following graduates: Eileen Finley, Ouida Garrett, Wanda Green, Gertrude McDonald, Ruby Morrison, Eugenia Pratt, Merrill Swanson, Ila Williams and Loy Woodard.
115 Years Ago
Everything points to a bountiful harvest in Kings county this year and the farmers, fruit men and dairymen are happy.
The work of cleaning out the artesian well at the power house is completed and a good stream of water is flowing from the well once again.