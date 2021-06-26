The end of the Cold War era brought with it some very interesting changes and challenges. For starters, many military bases were decommissioned and personnel were reassigned. In California, that meant the closures of George Air Force Base (San Bernadino), Fort Ord (Monterey Bay), and Castle Air Force Base (Merced County).

A total of 21 bases closed over between the late 1980s and the mid-1990s with 82,000 military and civilian personnel leaving the state. This exodus stands as one of the third largest of its kind in California’s history, which includes the mass exodus currently taking place.

One base that did not get decommissioned after the Cold War was the Naval Air Station Lemoore. According to the official Navy.Mil website, NAS Lemoore was commissioned in 1961 to “support the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet.”

It is now the preeminent jet base for the U.S. Navy used for conduct operations training. Casual civilians might immediately think of the conduct training based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar as seen in the popular Tom Cruise film “Top Gun,” but most of its fighter pilot training was phased out in 2015.

But not so at NAS Lemoore. It is now the only West Coast Operational F/A-18 base, and the only Operational F-35C Joint Strike Fighter Base in the navy which makes it both a unique and vital base for Naval Aviation.

For some personnel — especially fighter pilots — it’s an amazing career and learning opportunity. This can be said of Capt. Gerry Tritz, one of the pilots currently stationed at NAS Lemoore.

“I have been stationed at NAS Lemoore on and off since 2002,” Tritz said. “I didn’t know anything about the area at the time which made me a little apprehensive… [but] I was excited to be coming.”

Indeed, the base’s presence in the Central Valley is exciting. Especially when it comes time for squadrons and Navy personnel to return from a months-long deployment. Energy fills the air when squadrons fly over Lemoore and Hanford on their way back to base.

Families in both Hanford and Lemoore prepare for the arrival of their loved ones. Returning from a deployment brings tremendous joy for the reunion, but also apprehension; it can be a difficult adjustment to the changes taking place in life when family members are apart.

The overall sentiment regarding return from deployment is that it is pure joy that is mixed with a sense of relief that nothing negative — like injury or equipment malfunctions — prevented the return home.

That same joyous sentiment has been shared in the media when the press has been allowed on base for these homecomings, offering the community a glimpse of families being reunited, reminding the general public that it isn't just the pilots and personnel serving our nation — it's their families, as well.

At its core, NAS Lemoore isn’t just a community-oriented military installation, it’s a family-oriented installation.

The station even hosted the recent return of a family-friendly event — The Central California Air Show. Civilians from across the Valley — many from Hanford and Lemoore — arrived in droves for a rare opportunity to step foot onto the air station and watch dozens of skilled pilots take to the skies.

The air show, which lasted from Sept. 22-23, 2019, saw a record turnout from civilians eager to see the aeronautic spectacle. In fact, traffic coming onto the base was backed up from the NAS Lemoore’s main gate to the junction at California highways 198 and 41; that’s nearly ten miles of cars waiting to get onto the base.

The event had stunt pilots and military-trained teams from all over the country paying a visit and showing off their incredible skills. Accomplished pilot and air racer Vicky Benzing made an appearance, as did John Colliver, a 36-year military veteran flying a T-6 Texan which was used for training pilots in the Second World War.

Ace Maker Airshows and their T-33 Shooting Star made an appearance as did pilots from Pacific Aero Ventures. But the highlight performance that everyone on the base wanted to see was that of the legendary Blue Angels, a six-man precision flight demonstration team.

At current, the Angels have been around for seventy-five years, performing incredible death-defying and well-choreographed maneuvers used in combat aviation. These techniques push not only the limits of the jets but also those of the pilots flying them.

This was the first time in eight years the Blue Angels had been to NAS Lemoore. The last time was in 2011 during the previous airshow. The work of these pilots is a wonderful reminder that they are artists while still serving their country as members of the US Navy and US Marine Corps.

Having military bases embedded within the community is important; the men and women of the armed forces are citizens just as much as they are sailors and soldiers. Being part of the community emboldens them to fulfill their duty while providing the community a sense of well-being and protection.

The personnel at NAS Lemoore and their families arrive from various points around the country, but they quickly become a part of the community. They become involved in schools, churches, sports teams, and other organizations that help make Hanford a wonderful place in which to live.