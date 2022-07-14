Limping is a very common concern of dog owners. If you notice your dog limping, you should go to see your veterinarian for evaluation. The veterinarian will x-ray to check for possible causes of your dog’s discomfort. Though there are many causes for limping, such as sore muscles following exercise, arthritis, a broken bone, and more; I'll explain the cruciate ligament or CCL disease and what can be done to help your pet.
To begin, a ligament is connective tissue which acts much like a rubber band to connect the upper and lower leg bones. This connective tissue gives stability to the joint, while allowing movement so your dog can bend its leg. In some cases, the cruciate ligament ruptures causing partial to complete instability of the limb. When this occurs, you may notice your pet being unable to use its limb.
While all breeds are at risk of a CCL rupture, there are certain breeds that have a greater risk. Studies have shown Rottweilers, Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, Mastiffs, Newfoundlands, Akitas, St. Bernards, Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, and American Staffordshire Terrier appear to be predisposed to the condition.
Aside from the genetic risk factors, the number one contributing factor is weight. This is a risk factor you can control. When you visit your veterinarian, ask if your pet is overweight to reduce its risk factors. The vet can assist you in monitoring your pets weight loss if needed. When a dog is overweight, their joints are forced to carry more weight than they were designed for. This causes undue stress and can lead to weakened ligaments and slowly stretch or tear them. When you overfeed your dog, you risk a CCL injury and a multitude of other health issues.
Once a CCL tear has been diagnosed, a pet owner must decide what treatment is best for their pet and the family’s financial needs. If your dog is small (under 30 lbs) conservative treatment with anti-inflammatory medications, laser treatments, and acupuncture, combined with crate rest may be successful. It is reported that approximately 65 percent of small dogs recover without surgery, while only about 20 percent of large dogs recover without surgical intervention.
If conservative treatment is unsuccessful, surgical intervention should be considered. First, you should consider who will perform the surgery. For best care, I recommend a board-certified orthopedic surgeon. Orthopedic surgery is very costly. According to Care Credit, the average cost ranges between $1,200 to $5,000 per leg. Owners should also be aware that it is common for the other leg to rupture requiring additional surgeries.
Owners should inquire regarding which surgical repair will be performed. This will determine the cost and owners should discuss benefits and risks of each surgery type with the surgeon. The least invasive and least expensive repair for a cruciate rupture is Extracapsular Repair. This can be performed without specialized equipment and can be done by a general practice veterinarian with training. This surgery is not usually successful in large breed dogs. In the procedure, the veterinarian drills a hole in the tibia and a large suture is fed through to tighten range of motion and stabilize the joint. This suture basically does the job of the cruciate ligament. Following an Extracapsular Repair, medications and crate rest will be needed for about 8 weeks. Restricted exercise (leash walks only with no running or jumping) will be recommended for an additional 8-12 weeks. The stabilizing suture will usually break in 2-12 months and if all goes well the joint is stabilized by scar tissue that develops in the dog’s body.
Another surgical repair is the Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy or TPLO. This surgery was designed for large breed dogs. In this surgery, the angle of the femur meets the tibia is changed. The tibia is cut and moved to a different position, and a metal plate is screwed into the bones to maintain alignment. This new angle allows the weight to be placed on a flat “plateau” on the tibia, which results in a stabilized joint. This is a very complex surgery which should only be performed by board certified orthopedic surgeons who have specialized training. In addition to greater cost, it is also more invasive to the pet. Just like the Extracapsular Repair, crate rest will be needed initially, followed by restricted exercise for 8-12 weeks. If all goes well, dogs may begin using the leg in 1-3 weeks and full function should return in 3-4 months.
Next, the Tibial Tuberosity Advancement (TTA). Like the TPLO, biomechanics are used to stabilize the joint. The Tibial crest is repositioned where the ligament attaches, and a metal cage or fork and plate are used often in combination with bone grafts to stabilize the new angle. This is a specialized and invasive surgery that should only be done by a board-certified orthopedic surgeon. Expected recovery is similar to the TPLO surgery.
Benefits vs. risks of each surgery are highly debatable. The TPLO and TTA are invasive, so there are greater occurrences of complications. Additionally, they are much more costly. For small dogs, there is no proven benefit when compared to the extracapsular repair. For large dogs, there are varied opinions. Veterinarians have passionate opinions and tend to favor one surgery option as best. You are likely to get varied opinions depending on who you ask.
In closing, I will give you my impartial opinion since I do not do orthopedic surgery at my clinic. I do not recommend surgery to my clients until their dog has achieved appropriate weight loss. I see failed surgeries frequently on overweight dogs. Finally, no matter what surgery you choose, follow the veterinarian’s instructions regarding crate rest and restricted exercise. Non-compliancy during the recovery period is another cause of surgical failure when it comes to CCL injuries. If you are committed to the initial weight loss, the cost, and the recovery, I have seen the most success with the TPLO procedure in my patients. However, keep in mind that you and your dog will have a new normal. Even when the surgery is a success, high impact activities that include jumping will likely need to be avoided for life, so no more frisbee or agility competitions. Most importantly, make sure your pet stays slim, because prevention is the best cure!