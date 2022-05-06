HMTC is a theater company that has a commitment to bring relevant theater to the community. Though 1880 was a long time ago, it is amazing how this story resonates with the local population in Kings County.
Hanford made national news in those early days of California. U.S. presidents Hayes (19th president of the United States from 1877 to 1881) and Theodore Roosevelt (26th president of the United States from 1901-1909) occupied time with the situation in the San Joaquin Valley.
President Roosevelt addressed the wrongs and abuses of corporate monopolies throughout the U.S. after reading Frank Norris’ book "The Octopus: The Story of California." Roosevelt stated he was "inclined to think [...] that conditions were worse in California than elsewhere."
Stories about the Mussel Slough incident bolstered public anti-railroad sentiments. It also encouraged “rebellion among homesteaders, squatters and poachers against railroad land agents.”
The play chronicles the naïveté of two couples who believed they were going to get the land in the Central Valley at $2.50 an acre if they staked it and improved it as was advertised in a circular (or pamphlet). The fine print was from $2.50 an acre. After improving the land they were appalled at appraisal prices of $25-35 an acre from the railroad. They could not pay. Their investment of hard work to make the land productive in the area was ignored. Locals cited corporate greed.
A group of Hanford residents confronted Marshall Poole and the railroad men that were evicting residents. Someone shot first and it resulted in a gunfight.
Six victims of the shooting were carried to the porch of the Brewer’s house after the gunfight. One of them, Edwin Haymaker, died later from a wound. Edwin is in the play along with McQuiddy, Crow, Clark and Marshall Poole. The rest of the characters are a combination of people who lived in the area and experienced the Mussel Slough Tragedy.
Get a reserved seat to this free event. Discussion follows and the audience is invited to share in the progression of this local play. It is just one showing on May 7, Saturday, at 3 p.m. at 14060 Hackett Street. This location is just shy of two miles south of the actual gunfight.
Tickets at hmtc.ticketleap.com.