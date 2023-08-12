The Meat and Potatoes of Life: Saved by the bolognese
Lisa Smith Molinari

Making the turn into the unguarded Naval Clinic gate, I glance south at the long-abandoned buildings with crumbling soffits and vines invading their broken windows. The Naval Hospital closed in 1997, leaving the handsome brick buildings to ruin.

I turn away from the cracked concrete tufted with weeds and make my way to the Clinic on the medical campus. Near the entrance stands a neat line of new Navy recruits, garbed in regulation blue sweats, waiting for a government van to take them back to base.

Inside I carry my ID card to the scanning machine. I grumble, seeing that the old machine I’d used since we’d PCSed here in 2013 was gone, replaced by a newfangled model.

