The Chinese Pistache tree is a handsome ornamental shade tree with reliable autumn color that is suitable for urban and residential landscapes. It is native to China, Taiwan, and the Philippine Islands. This tree can be confused with its cousin, the edible pistachio nut tree. Both trees are botanical members of the cashew family: Anacardiaceae.

Interesting Facts:

  • Chinese Pistache is the only tree whose leaves turn to scarlet in the desert.
  • Trees are either female or male. The female trees produce dried clusters of tiny seed balls that are ¼-inch in diameter. These seed balls remain sterile unless a male tree is located nearby.
  • Donald Kleim successfully grafted and introduced a popular male variety with dependable red fall color, called 'Keith Davey.' Kleim worked for William H. Henderson, owner of Henderson Experimental Gardens — a plant nursery in Fresno, CA. Eventually, Kleim became co-owner then full owner of the nursery. After his death, the business was sold and is currently known as Belmont Nursery.

